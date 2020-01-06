Kennesaw man arrested in connection to Christmas Day church arson in White County

Georgia officials said Monday they have made an arrest in a Christmas Day church fire in White County.

Clint Vance (Cherokee County Jail)

Clint Vance, 33, of Kennesaw, was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of arson in the first degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and vandalism of a place of worship, the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office announced.

The damage done to the back wall of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in White County following an arson case. (Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office)

Photos released by the agency show the back outside wall of the Solid Rock Baptist Church located at 7662 Hwy 115 West in Cleveland coated with black scarring.

A still from the Solid Rock Baptist Church church surveillance video following an arson. (Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office)

A man, who investigators later identified as Vance, was caught by church surveillance video setting the fire. Investigators said it was that photo that prompted an anonymous tip leading to Vance.

Solid Rock Baptist Church (Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office / Supplied)

Vance was already booked into the Cherokee County Jail on unrelated charges.