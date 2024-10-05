Trump bus tour makes stop in Kennesaw to gather supplies for hurricane victims

Just one day after former President Donald Trump visited Augusta to tour storm damage there, his campaign surrogates embarked on a statewide bus tour to drum up much-needed support in the critical swing state.

A few hundred supporters of former President Trump gathered in Kennesaw on Saturday to hear from some of his most loyal surrogates, including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

"Georgia is the key!" Gaetz said during the town hall event at the Governor’s Gun Club.

Gaetz and the other speakers, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense Kash Patel, encouraged Georgian supporters to make sure they registered by the cutoff date of October 7.

"I think the winner of Georgia will be the winner of the election," Gaetz said.

The campaign bus tour made stops in Columbus, Macon, Athens and several cities around metro Atlanta before arriving in Kennesaw Saturday evening.

This comes on the heels of a visit by the former President to areas in Georgia hard hit by Hurricane Helene.

Including Friday in Augusta, where Trump showed a newly mended relationship with Governor Brian Kemp.

Paulding County voter Kesha Kennings says it was motivating for her to see her candidate helping out in storm-damaged areas.

"Boots on the ground is what motivates people, and he is doing the boots on the ground, walking around, helping people," she said.

The campaign asked those attending the town hall to bring donations for victims of Hurricane Helene.

The Trump campaign told FOX 5 it will distribute those supplies to areas like Augusta and Valdosta.

During Trump’s visit to Valdosta, he falsely claimed that President Joe Biden hadn’t called Governor Kemp and offered assistance.

But Governor Kemp later debunked that claim.

FOX 5’s Eric Mock asked Gaetz whether that type of misinformation from the former President hinders the hurricane response.

"You see President Trump reflecting the frustration of the people in Augusta, in Valdosta and Asheville, who aren't getting maybe the same responsiveness that a governor or a senior official is getting," Gaez responded.

And with climate change’s impact on hurricanes, we asked Gaetz how a Trump presidency would be better than a Harris one on climate change.

Gaetz claims Trump’s policies would actually be better at handling climate change than Harris’.

"President Trump's energy policies will result in cleaner energy being used. Right now, American liquefied natural gas is the best way to have a sustainable energy future, while at the same time not crushing the American economy," Gaetz said.