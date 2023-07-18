Kennesaw City Council member arrested for DUI after leaving the scene of a crash, police say

article

A member of the Kennesaw City Council and founder of Dry Country Brewing was arrested on DUI charges late last month after a wreck.

Robert "Trey" Sinclair, 34, was charged with hit and run, following too closely, and driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.

According to an incident report by the Cobb County Police Department, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck registered to Sinclair was seen leaving the scene of a crash near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and EMC Parkway on June 28. The other driver told police she was hit from behind and pushed forward into the car in front of her.

Officers then responded to Dry Country Brewing located at 1500 Big Shanty Drive in Kennesaw. Police say an officer saw Sinclair "stumble out of the driver side door" and grab the bed of his truck for support. The officer wrote in the report "he appeared unable to stand under his own power."

Sinclair eventually admitted to officers he was in a crash, but said he didn’t wait for police due to the lengthy wait. The incident report also states he did not call 911.

Officers noted in the report he had a "strong smell of an alcoholic beverage" and refused to take a breathalyzer test. He did eventually agree to a field sobriety test.

Sinclair was eventually taken into custody and given a blood test.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail and was released on $2,750 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Sinclair was elected to Post 5 in 2021. His term runs through 2025.