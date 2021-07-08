Kennel cough outbreak at Douglas County animal shelter forces deep cleaning

An outbreak of kennel cough has forced the Douglas County Animal Services shelter to close for deep cleaning.

The Douglas County Animal Services made the announcement on Thursday saying four dogs have contracted the infection.

"We are conducting a deep cleaning of the entire shelter out of an abundance of caution," Animal Services Director Frances McMillan said.

McMillan said they plan to have the shelter back open on Friday at 1 p.m. to continue adoptions for those animals not infected.

Animal services is suspending meet and greets between dogs for the next two weeks.

The dogs are being treated with antibiotics and are in quarantine for the next two weeks.

Kennel cough, which also is called canine infectious respiratory disease, is an upper respiratory disease that is contagious among dogs.

To learn more about the shelter visit celebratedouglascounty.com/220/Animal-Shelter

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.