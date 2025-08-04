10-year-old Georgia farmer surprised with full scholarship to HBCU

article

Georgia's Kendall Rae Johnson may just be 10 years old, but she's already earned a full scholarship to college.

Johnson was given the designation of Georgia's youngest certified farmer four years ago, and she's created a name for herself in the agricultural world since then.

The backstory:

Johnson's passion for farming started as a small child. According to her website, she started growing fruits and vegetables with her great-grandmother Laura "Kate" Williams - planting cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, and collard greens in a small patio garden.

At 4 years old, Johnson's parents built her a larger garden bed at their home, and she was hooked. Now she invites friends to help harvest everything she's grown.

In 2023, the state of Georgia honored Johnson by declaring March 23, 2023, "Kendall Rae Johnson Day."

When she's not getting her green thumbs dirty in the garden, Johnson also leads a nonprofit called Kendall Rae's Green Heart to help encourage young people to learn about agriculture practices, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

What we know:

Johnson and her family recently went on a national college tour in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Virginia State.

Her last stop on the tour was at South Carolina State University, where she toured the college's research farms and program areas.

After seeing what the campus had to offer, school leaders surprised her with a full-ride scholarship.

"Thank you," Johnson happily shouted after hearing the news.

The scholarship, valued at $83,500, covers full tuition, fees, and room and board.

"We were genuinely inspired by Kendall Rae’s focus and maturity," SC State President Alexander Conyers said. "It’s not every day you meet a 10-year-old who talks about microorganisms, crop counts and longhorn cattle. She’s remarkable."

While the scholarship announcement was great, Johnson was also very happy that she got the chance to ride a tractor at the university's farm.

What's next:

In the meantime, Johnson will continue learning at home and working on her South Fulton farm that produces a wide range of fruits and vegetables.