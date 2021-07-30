Expand / Collapse search
Kemp swears in new justice to Georgia Supreme Court

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kemp swears in new justice

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp swore in Judge Verda Colvin as a new state supreme court justice.

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court has a new justice on the bench.

Judge Verda Colvin was sworn in Thursday evening by Governor Brian Kemp.

"There’s a lot more to Judge Colvin in my option than what we have seen on paper. She upholds, in my opinion, the highest ideals of what the people of our state expect from their judicial system. Wisdom, justice, and moderation," Kemp said. "But also compassion, belief in the rule of law, integrity, and a heart for the community she serves."

The ceremony happened in the House Chamber at the State Capitol

Judge Colvin is the first African-American appointed to the state's Supreme Court by a Republican governor.

Justice Verda Colvin (FOX 5)

Justice Colvin fills the vacancy left when Justice David Nahmias was sworn in to replace Chief Justice Harold Melton after Melton's retirement.

"I was fortunate to be born and raised in Atlanta. I am a proud product of the Atlanta Public School System," Colvin said. "This appointment is a testament to all that my birth home of Atlanta instilled in me."

Colvin made a vow to the state of Georgia following her swearing-in.

"I understand that justice refers to people who embody the law and judge refers to someone who speaks the law. I vow to each and every one of the justices and every citizen of the state of Georgia to be an avid student of the law, open and ready to continually learn from my colleagues," Colvin said.

Previously, Justice Colvin served in the Macon Judicial Circuit, as an assistant US Attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, and also as an assistant Clayton County District Attorney.

