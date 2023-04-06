Kemp suspends two Douglas County commissioners without pay. Who will take their place?

article

Two members of the Douglas County Commission — including the chairman — have lost their jobs at least for now in the wake of a bid rigging scandal.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Commissioner Henry Mitchell following a recommendation from a review committee made up of commissioners across the state.

The two were indicted along with three others for their role in a cleaning contract awarded to a political supporter in 2018.

The suspensions are without pay according to a Kemp spokesperson, citing a 2022 statute.

"Dr. Romona Jackson Jones is disappointed with Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order suspending her from office," said her attorney Clint Rucker. "(She) will now shift her focus to working with her legal team in the preparation of her defense of these baseless charges."

The two will not vote on legislation again unless they’re acquitted at trial.

A spokesperson said both commissioners were on Spring Break when the suspensions were announced. The chairman's county car is being returned and key cards collected.

The spokesperson said the suspensions will have no effect on the 1200 employees in Douglas County.

Who should take their place? Vice chair Tarenia Carthan will preside over commission meetings and the remaining three members.

Currently, there is no one representing Mitchell’s district. And no one is representing the entire county as chairman.

A Kemp spokesperson said they are studying the law to see how temporary commissioners might be appointed. Former county commission Ann Jones-Guider is one name being mentioned around Douglas County. The Republican once served as tax commissioner.

Local Democrats have already provided Kemp with their own list.

Meanwhile, Kemp has yet to decide what to do with Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, also implicated in the bid rigging scandal.

A separate committee is expected to make its recommendation soon.

An arraignment for all five defendants is currently scheduled for April 18.