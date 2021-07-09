Gov. Kemp plans to launch reelection campaign for 2022 race

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to launch his reelection campaign over the weekend.

Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Kemp went on to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.

Now, Democrats are riding high on President Joe Biden’s win in the state. Trump and his ardent supporters are fuming with Kemp for certifying Biden’s victory. And Republicans are reeling from losing two Senate seats.

The former president, angry over Kemp's not calling a special session over the election audit, told cheering crowds earlier in 2021 that "I'll be here in a year in a half campaigning against your governor."

Despite that frustration from some Republicans, Kemp reported raising nearly $4 million for his campaign from Feb. 1 through June 30 - bringing his total on hand to more than $9 million.

SEE MORE: Gov. Brian Kemp draws boos at Georgia GOP convention

Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020. He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials.

More than a quarter of Kemp’s money was raised in the biggest possible chunks — with donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000. More than 150 donors gave not only for the Republican primary, in which Kemp faces three declared rivals, but also for the general election, in which many believe he will have a rematch against 2018 Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

"This campaign has the resources necessary to stop the far-left agenda in its tracks next year," campaign manager Bobby Saparow said in a statement.

SEE MORE: Gov. Kemp pitches Georgia voters on second term

Neither Abrams nor any other Democrat has filed yet to run for governor.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, said he had raised more than $650,000 since his April announcement. Jones, who has alleged Kemp was disloyal to former President Donald Trump, had not filed with the state as of early Thursday evening.

"The support our campaign has attracted has made one thing clear: Georgians have not forgotten Brian Kemp’s betrayal of President Trump," Jones said in a statement.

Republican Kandiss Taylor raised $11,000 in the quarter and had $2,800 on hand.

Kemp is already spending briskly, posting nearly $1 million in outlays.

The incumbent is ahead of where other governors were at the same time. In 2013, incumbent Gov. Nathan Deal raised $613,000 in the period and ended with $1.1 million in cash.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.