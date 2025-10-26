Kemp to lead delegation to Japan following South Korea visit

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gov. Kemp in South Korea. (Governor of Georgia's Office)

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp are leading a Georgia delegation to Japan after visiting South Korea. The trip includes meetings with industry leaders in Osaka and Tokyo and participation in the SEUS-Japan Conference. Kemp will present the Governor George Busbee Award to Georgia-Kai for decades of work strengthening Georgia-Japan ties.



Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will lead a Georgia delegation to Japan this week, following their official visit to South Korea aimed at strengthening the state’s international business relationships.

Kemp in Asia

What we know:

The Japan leg of the trip will include stops in Osaka and Tokyo, where the governor will meet with existing industry partners before participating in the two-day Southeastern United States–Japan (SEUS-Japan) Conference.

The delegation will include Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson and other senior state officials. Georgia is a charter member of the SEUS-Japan Alliance, established in 1976, which brings together business leaders and government officials from both regions annually to promote trade, investment and collaboration.

During the visit, Kemp will present the Governor George Busbee Award to Georgia-Kai, a group recognized for its decades of advocacy and partnership in promoting Georgia-Japan relations. The award honors enduring commitment, dedication and leadership in advancing strong ties between the state and Japan.

"Japan-based companies employ more Georgians than any other international business community in the state," said Gov. Kemp. "Georgia's deep partnership with Japan stretches more than 50 years, and I am glad to continue that long and storied relationship during this visit."

Georgia-Japan partnership

Dig deeper:

Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Japan since 1973 and celebrated the 50th anniversary of that presence at the 2023 SEUS-Japan Conference.

Japan has maintained a consular presence in Georgia since 1974.

"In 1973, Georgia established its first international office in Japan, developing business and cultural relationships that would go on to shape the state’s trajectory as a global gateway for commerce," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "This year’s Governor George Busbee Award recipient, Georgia-Kai, represents an association of exceptional individuals who have served as unofficial ambassadors for Georgia in Japan for more than 40 years. Partners like these have been instrumental in deepening Georgia’s longstanding relationships and expanding our shared success."

Total trade between Georgia and Japan exceeded $8.2 billion in 2024, according to the Governor's office.