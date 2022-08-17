Kemp files motion to quash subpoena to appear before special grand jury in Trump election probe

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill the subpoena issued to him by the Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

The motion outlines three reasons to disallow the subpoena:

Sovereign immunity Executive and attorney-client privileges It is being pursued at this time for improper political purposes.

According to the court filing, Kemp was scheduled for an interview with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office on July 25, but when his counsel asked questions about the "scope of that interview," the district attorney canceled and issued a subpoena instead.

A spokesperson for the governor's office released a statement to FOX 5 saying they are asking the judge to allow Kemp to "come in after the November election."

"For more than a year, the Governor’s team has continually expressed his desire to provide a full accounting of his very limited role in the issues being looked at by the special grand jury. We are now just weeks away from the 2022 general election making it increasingly difficult to dedicate the time necessary to prepare and then appear," the statement reads. "With the special grand jury empaneled until May 2023, we are simply asking the judge to allow the Governor to come in after the November election and direct investigators to work with our legal team to ensure the topics discussed during his appearance remains on his defense of state law and the Constitution in the aftermath of the 2020 election."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.