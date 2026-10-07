Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through Nov. 5, helps farmers

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The Brief Georgia’s gas tax suspension will remain in effect through Nov. 5, extending the previous Oct. 29 deadline. The state is also waiving penalties for selling, delivering or using dyed diesel fuel in on-road vehicles during the emergency. AAA reports Georgia’s average regular gasoline price has fallen about 33 cents per gallon, while diesel has dropped more than 42 cents.



Georgians will get another week of relief from the state’s gas tax after Gov. Brian Kemp moved the suspension’s expiration date from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5.

Relief for truckers and farmers

Kemp also waived state penalties involving the use of dyed diesel, which is typically used in off-road equipment. The waiver is part of the state of emergency tied to the gas tax suspension, according to his office.

"For the duration of the State of Emergency, there will be no state penalties incurred for selling, delivering, or using dyed fuel oil for on-road vehicle use," his office said.

Kemp said farmers and truckers are "under heavy pressure" and described the measures as an effort to help both those industries and the Georgians who depend on the goods they produce and transport.

Georgia fuel prices decline

The announcement comes as Georgia truck drivers report that high diesel costs are forcing layoffs, leaving trucks parked and prompting drivers to cut back on basic comforts while traveling.

According to AAA, Georgia’s average price for regular gasoline has declined about 33 cents per gallon due to the tax suspension, while the average diesel price has fallen more than 42 cents.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.85 statewide compared to the national average of $4.36. That's still about $1 more per gallon than exactly one year ago.