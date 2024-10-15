Kemp extend emergency declaration in 62 Georgia counties

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp renewed the state of emergency in Georgia for 62 counties affected by Helene, extending the declaration by seven days from its initial expiration date of Oct. 16 to Oct. 23. The extension continues the suspension of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes in these counties to support storm response and recovery efforts while ensuring the safety and welfare of residents and visitors. In addition to the tax relief on motor and diesel fuel, the executive order also extends tax suspension for fuel used for locomotive operations by entities regulated by the United States Surface Transportation Board.



Gov. Brian Kemp has renewed the state of emergency for several counties in Georgia affected by Helene. The renewal, issued on Oct. 15, extends the emergency declaration for seven days, covering 62 counties. The state of emergency, initially declared on Sept. 24, was previously extended twice and was set to expire on Oct. 16.

The renewed declaration, which will now terminate on Oct. 23, continues to suspend the collection of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes in the affected areas. Kemp emphasized the importance of this extension, stating that it is necessary "to ensure continuation of the State’s storm response and recovery efforts" and to protect the safety and welfare of Georgia’s residents and visitors.

In addition to the suspension of fuel taxes, the executive order extends the tax suspension for fuel used by contract or common carriers regulated by the United States Surface Transportation Board for locomotive operations.

The counties included in the renewed State of Emergency are Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Madison, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilkes, Wilkinson, and Worth.