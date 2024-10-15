Kemp extend emergency declaration in 62 Georgia counties
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has renewed the state of emergency for several counties in Georgia affected by Helene. The renewal, issued on Oct. 15, extends the emergency declaration for seven days, covering 62 counties. The state of emergency, initially declared on Sept. 24, was previously extended twice and was set to expire on Oct. 16.
The renewed declaration, which will now terminate on Oct. 23, continues to suspend the collection of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes in the affected areas. Kemp emphasized the importance of this extension, stating that it is necessary "to ensure continuation of the State’s storm response and recovery efforts" and to protect the safety and welfare of Georgia’s residents and visitors.
In addition to the suspension of fuel taxes, the executive order extends the tax suspension for fuel used by contract or common carriers regulated by the United States Surface Transportation Board for locomotive operations.
RELATED:
- North Carolina Christmas tree industry recovers from Helene as hope for holiday supply remains strong
- Hurricane Milton impacts already-struggling Florida citrus industry
- Biden visits Florida to survey damage
- Biltmore Estate staff, guests host impromptu wedding for couple during Helene
- Nearly 200 miles of historic Blue Ridge Parkway reopens in Appalachia following Helene
The counties included in the renewed State of Emergency are Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Madison, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilkes, Wilkinson, and Worth.