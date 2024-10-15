Expand / Collapse search

Kemp extend emergency declaration in 62 Georgia counties

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 15, 2024 4:59pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has renewed the state of emergency for several counties in Georgia affected by Helene. The renewal, issued on Oct. 15, extends the emergency declaration for seven days, covering 62 counties. The state of emergency, initially declared on Sept. 24, was previously extended twice and was set to expire on Oct. 16. 

The renewed declaration, which will now terminate on Oct. 23, continues to suspend the collection of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes in the affected areas. Kemp emphasized the importance of this extension, stating that it is necessary "to ensure continuation of the State’s storm response and recovery efforts" and to protect the safety and welfare of Georgia’s residents and visitors. 

In addition to the suspension of fuel taxes, the executive order extends the tax suspension for fuel used by contract or common carriers regulated by the United States Surface Transportation Board for locomotive operations. 

RELATED:

The counties included in the renewed State of Emergency are Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Madison, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilkes, Wilkinson, and Worth. 