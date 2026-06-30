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Barricade situation leads to Kelly Mill Road closure in Forsyth County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Forsyth County
Updated June 30, 2026 10:08 AM EDT Published June 30, 2026 9:51 AM EDT
Armed suspect barricaded inside Forsyth County home
Armed suspect barricaded inside Forsyth County home

Armed suspect barricaded inside Forsyth County home

A domestic situation has prompted a large law enforcement response in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells us they believe there is an armed individual barricaded inside of a home off of Kelly Mill Road. This is a developing situation.

The Brief

    • Kelly Mill Road is closed in Forsyth County because of law enforcement activity.
    • The closure is between Johnson Road and Barrett Downs Drive.
    • Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the road reopens.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Kelly Mill Road is currently closed in Forsyth County because of an active law enforcement investigation, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The closure is in effect between Johnson Road and Barrett Downs Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the road reopens.

What's next:

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it is dealing with an "armed barricaded subject" as the result of a "domestic situation." That update was provided shortly after 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post on Facebook by the sheriff's office. 

Forsyth CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews