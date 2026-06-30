Barricade situation leads to Kelly Mill Road closure in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Kelly Mill Road is currently closed in Forsyth County because of an active law enforcement investigation, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
The closure is in effect between Johnson Road and Barrett Downs Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the road reopens.
What's next:
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it is dealing with an "armed barricaded subject" as the result of a "domestic situation." That update was provided shortly after 10 a.m.
The sheriff's office says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.