Barricade situation leads to Kelly Mill Road closure in Forsyth County

The Brief Kelly Mill Road is closed in Forsyth County because of law enforcement activity. The closure is between Johnson Road and Barrett Downs Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the road reopens.



Kelly Mill Road is currently closed in Forsyth County because of an active law enforcement investigation, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The closure is in effect between Johnson Road and Barrett Downs Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the road reopens.

What's next:

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it is dealing with an "armed barricaded subject" as the result of a "domestic situation." That update was provided shortly after 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.