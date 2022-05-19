Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Dawson County girl

article

Deputies in Dawson County need your help finding a teenager who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is searching for 16-year-old Kaylee Marie Yarberry.

According to deputies, Yarberry was last seen on the 4600 block of Highway 53 East Wednesday.

Yarberry is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 225 pounds. She has dirty brown hair.

It is not known what the teenager was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help find Yarberry, please call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636