Deputies asking for help in search for missing 13-year-old Pickens County girl

Pickens County deputies need your help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for over a day.

Officials say 13-year-old Kaydence Troglin was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 in the area of Scarecorn Creek Road..

While investigators have not released a description of the missing girl, they put a photo of Troglin on their Facebook page.

It is not known what Troglin was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information or know where Troglin could be, call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division at (706)-253-8935.