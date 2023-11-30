11-year-old girl reported missing in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly half a day.

Officials say 11-year-old Kayden James was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Village Trail Court in Lawrenceville.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-4 inches tall with a weight of around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that's usually in a ponytail.

James was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray slides. She was carrying a yellow backpack with flowers on it.

If you have any information about where James could be, call 911.