Legendary rock band Kansas brings 50th anniversary tour to the Fox

Not a day goes by that somewhere in the world, someone isn’t playing the music of Kansas.

The legendary rock band — known for hits including "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind" — is celebrating its 50th anniversary with its current tour, which will stop at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Dec. 2. For founding member and guitarist Richard Williams, it’s a homecoming.

"I first moved [to Atlanta] in the late ‘70s, and I was, I think, the last one to migrate of the band," says Williams. "A couple of the guys married stewardesses that flew in and out of there, [and it] didn’t make any sense for them to quit their jobs and move to Topeka. And so, because of the women, really, we moved to Atlanta!"

Today, Williams lives in the mountains of North Carolina, where the musician says he can see Grandfather Mountain through his window. He says it’s a peaceful retreat from the rigors of touring — not that he plans on stopping that anytime soon. After all, Kansas is coming to the Fox.

"It’s one of those kind of ‘knee-knocker’ gigs for us because it’s so iconic for the Atlanta area. And there’s been a lot of years that we wanted to get into the Fox, and we couldn’t get in. But there’s been such a resurgence with the band over the last 7, 8 years, and suddenly we’re playing the Fox."

The band’s "Another Fork in the Road - 50th Anniversary Tour" will play the Fox this Saturday, Dec. 2. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier, and tickets start at $49.50. For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here.