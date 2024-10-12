Clayton County mom pleads for new info, arrests in son's shooting death

The mother of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Clayton County two years ago is demanding answers that are long overdue.

Kameron Jones was shot and killed at the Riverwood Townhouses in October 2022.

Clayton County Police have not made any arrests.

"I'm advocating for my son," said Karena Matthews, Kameron Jones’ mother.

She marked the somber anniversary Saturday with family, friends and community activists.

Kameron's friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw, was also shot and killed.

Matthews described Kameron as quiet and artistic.

"He was shy. He loved art, whether that was music or drawing. He loved to draw," Matthews said.

Kameron Jones (Photo submitted by family)

By now, she had hoped to at least have some semblance of justice for her son’s murder.

"I'm devastated over the results of how the Clayton County Police Department is handling this," Matthews said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Eric Mock reached out to CCPD about the investigation. They told him there weren't any updates in the investigation and no one was available on the weekend to answer questions.

Matthews said it has been too long since she received any sort of update from investigators.

"It's been a whole year since we interviewed [with] the chief. So, we need updates," she said.

On Saturday, she passed out flyers with information about a $2,000 reward for information to neighbors in the townhouses.

"I just hope someone comes forward, say something, something they remember from that time. If they have any evidence to provide it, because it could be them or their child next," Matthews said.

Clayton County community activist Meia Ballinger came out to support Matthews on Saturday, urging people to come forward.

"It's time that the residents come together and speak. Stop being afraid to be a so-called ‘snitch’ and come out, because this could be your child next time," Ballinger said.

The family is asking anyone with information to call Clayton County Police Detective Jason Gant at 770-477-3604, or you can report through Crimestoppers by texting "CLAYTONPD" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).