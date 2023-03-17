Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris hears boos at March Madness game, faces ridicule for speech to Howard players after loss

By Ryan Gados
Published 
Updated 8:39AM
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
FOX News
Kamala-Harris-March-Madness.jpg article

Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as Howard Bison face Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 16, 2023. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris, unfortunately, witnessed her alma mater, Howard University, lose to the defending NCAA men’s basketball national champion Kansas on Thursday, 96-68.

Howard and Kansas played at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and when Harris appeared on the video board, she received an icy reception. According to multiple reports, the boos outweighed the cheers from the fans.

After the game, the vice president got a chance to give downtrodden Bison players a pep talk in their locker room after their loss.

"You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud," she said. "You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.

BIDEN'S MEN'S MARCH MADNESS BRACKET BUSTED AFTER PRINCETON SHOCKS ARIZONA: 'SHOULDN'T SLEEP ON JERSEY'

Howard-vs-Kansas.jpg

Shy Odom #22 of the Howard Bison drives to the basket against K.J. Adams Jr. #24 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"So I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners."

Harris’ speech, however, did not really resonate with the rest of social media.

Howard was just in their third NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance in program history. It was the second time the team was selected as a No. 16 seed. The Bison were a No. 12 seed in 1981.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com. 