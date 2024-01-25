Missing Buford teen may be around Decatur, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a Buford teenager who has been missing for weeks.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says 18-year-old Kali Oona Campbell talked to her family on the phone on Jan. 1. That was the last time anyone had seen or heard from her.

According to investigators, Campbell told her family she was in the Decatur area. She is also known to visit places around Stone Mountain and Atlanta.

The missing teen is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She also has "777" tattooed under her left eye, "666" tattooed on her right wrist, and multiple tattoos on her right arm.

If you have any information about where Campbell could be, call 911.