Covington man charged with murder in Sunday shooting on Odyssey Turn

Published  December 30, 2025 6:23pm EST
Conyers
Antwan Smith (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Antwan Smith faces murder and firearm charges following the fatal shooting of Kadarin Ridley on Dec. 28.
    • Officers found Ridley with gunshot wounds on an Odyssey Turn sidewalk; he died at the scene.
    • Police recovered a handgun at the scene and described the shooting as a targeted, isolated incident.

CONYERS, Ga. - A Covington man was arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Kadarin Ridley of Monticello.

What we know:

Antwan Smith, 39, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to Odyssey Turn in the Callaway Crossing townhome neighborhood on Dec. 28. According to the Conyers Police Department, officers found Ridley lying on a sidewalk two houses away with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to stabilize him, Ridley died at the scene.

Investigators say Smith was found at the scene along with a handgun.

What they're saying:

Police said the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident and there are no ongoing threats to the community. 

What we don't know:

The relationship between Smith and Ridley remains under investigation.

Police have not released a motive.

The Source: The Conyers Police Department provided the details for this article. 

