Covington man charged with murder in Sunday shooting on Odyssey Turn

article

The Brief Antwan Smith faces murder and firearm charges following the fatal shooting of Kadarin Ridley on Dec. 28. Officers found Ridley with gunshot wounds on an Odyssey Turn sidewalk; he died at the scene. Police recovered a handgun at the scene and described the shooting as a targeted, isolated incident.



A Covington man was arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Kadarin Ridley of Monticello.

What we know:

Antwan Smith, 39, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to Odyssey Turn in the Callaway Crossing townhome neighborhood on Dec. 28. According to the Conyers Police Department, officers found Ridley lying on a sidewalk two houses away with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to stabilize him, Ridley died at the scene.

Investigators say Smith was found at the scene along with a handgun.

What they're saying:

Police said the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident and there are no ongoing threats to the community.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Smith and Ridley remains under investigation.

Police have not released a motive.