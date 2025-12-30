Covington man charged with murder in Sunday shooting on Odyssey Turn
CONYERS, Ga. - A Covington man was arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Kadarin Ridley of Monticello.
What we know:
Antwan Smith, 39, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers were called to Odyssey Turn in the Callaway Crossing townhome neighborhood on Dec. 28. According to the Conyers Police Department, officers found Ridley lying on a sidewalk two houses away with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to stabilize him, Ridley died at the scene.
Investigators say Smith was found at the scene along with a handgun.
What they're saying:
Police said the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident and there are no ongoing threats to the community.
What we don't know:
The relationship between Smith and Ridley remains under investigation.
Police have not released a motive.
The Source: The Conyers Police Department provided the details for this article.