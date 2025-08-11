K9 Mattis, decorated Alpharetta K9 officer and author, passes away

Image 1 of 4 ▼ K9 Mattis passed away on Sunday. (Alpharetta Police Department)

The Alpharetta Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer.

The department said K9 Mattis died Sunday after a recent battle with kidney disease.

The 12-year-old retired from the police department in 2021 but still holds the record of the most decorated dog in the department.

Mattis holds the record for most apprehensions and (Felony and Misdemeanor) arrests in the department’s history.

One of those arrests left Mattis fighting for his life after a 30-foot fall. At the time, investigators said Mattis was running after a suspect who bailed from a vehicle. The suspect jumped over a 30-foot wall with Mattis just behind, according to police. Even with internal bleeding and a lacerated liver, police said Mattis helped catch two suspects.

After retirement, Mattis dealt with several medical issues, including Spondylitis, Gastrocnemius Fibrosis and bloat. He was most recently diagnosed with kidney disease.

Alpharetta police posted on Facebook to announce the death.

The post read, in part, "No more visits to HQ to say hi to his friends while eating (MANY) milk bones covered in peanut butter and getting surrounded by a huge group who loved him dearly. (He was a big boy, one cookie wasn’t going to cut it…) Yesterday, we lost K-9 Mattis. He passed away at home with his family. Loved. A hero."

Mattis and his handler, Sergeant Mark Tappan, released a kids' book together in 2021 and were featured on FOX 5's Good Day Atlanta.

K9 Mattis and Sergeant Mark Tappan (Alpharetta Police Department)