K9 Dobies celebrates retirement from Tarpon Springs Police Department

After seven years of faithful service to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, K9 Dobies was recognized for his stellar career with cake and appreciation from members of the police department and employees of the City, some fun toys, and lots of pet-friendly treats.

He enjoyed the celebration and loved the treats and lots of hugs from his blue family.

Police said when asked what he was planning on doing with his retirement days he barked, which they translated to mean, "I'm just going to relax and am thinking about taking up fishing."