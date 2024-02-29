3 juveniles shot in 'ambush' in SW Georgia, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Moultrie, Georgia that hospitalized three juveniles over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Moultrie Housing Authority property on 5th Street NW.

According to investigators, a group of minors were standing together on the property when two people "ambushed them" and began shooting.

During the chaos, three minors were shot. Medics rushed the three victims to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say they are expected to survive their injuries.

The Moultrie Police Department has requested the GBI to assist in the investigation. At this time, police have no suspects in custody and have not determined the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131.