Juvenile driver leads trooper on pursuit in SW Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol says

Georgia State Patrol said a car chase led to four arrests on Friday in southwest Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol said a trooper tried to stop a driver at around 8:55 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Forrest Hill Drive. The driver did not yield, sparking a pursuit.

The trooper disabled the care with a PIT maneuver.

Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two suspects who ran from the scene in a wood line nearby, officials said. Troopers arrested two other people who were inside the car.

Police said the driver and two of the occupants were younger than 18 years old. One of the occupants was an adult.

