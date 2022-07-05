Juvenile charged with stealing Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

Atlanta Police Department officers said they've recovered a stolen police vehicle and arrested and charged a juvenile with theft.

Police said the suspect was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, interference with government property and entering auto and released to a guardian on copies of charges.

Police noticed an unmarked police vehicle missing from a parking deck at 370 Northside Drive on June 29.

Security footage showed the car was stolen at 3:20 a.m. that morning. Officers found the vehicle later that day.

Officers went to investigate a suspicious person in an apparent police vehicle near Pelham Street and Etheridge Drive. Upon arrival, officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle.

"We are in the process of investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of this vehicle and will work to ensure adequate procedures are in place to avoid similar occurrences in the future," Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement.