Jury hears DNA analysis, key evidence in retrial of ex-East Point officer

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The Brief Testimony continued in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday in the retrial of former East Point police sergeant Richard Gooddine on 10 felony counts, including aggravated sexual battery. Former East Point Police Chief Tommy Gardner testified that Gooddine violated department policy by failing to log vehicle mileage during a transport involving a minor. Several key witnesses, including the minor's friend, GBI analysts and emergency room nurses, took the stand to testify against Gooddine. Gooddine was acquitted of seven charges during his first trial in 2022, but a Fulton County jury deadlocked on the 10 remaining counts, triggering the current retrial.



Proceedings continued Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court in the sexual assault retrial of former East Point police officer Richard Gooddine.

The former East Point Police Chief took the witness stand in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday, testifying that former officer Richard Gooddine breached core departmental policies on the night he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Gooddine is being retried on felony charges stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women and a 15-year-old minor while on duty between 2016 and 2018.

The trial started on Monday, Aug. 24, with jury selection, and witness testimony began later that week.

Tuesday's court proceedings focused heavily on the alleged sexual assault of the minor, with prosecutors presenting testimony on transport protocols and forensic evidence to piece together the night of the incident.

Policy violations, DNA analysis

What we know:

Retired Chief Tommy Gardner reviewed official department ethics, uniform, and juvenile transport policies. Gardner testified that officers are strictly required to log starting and ending vehicle mileages over the radio when transporting minors.

Gardner testified that the transport record exists, so the department has official documentation if an officer is accused of inappropriate action, confirming that failing to report vehicle mileage is a policy violation.

GBI Special Agent Ashley Brown also testified that she took nine swabs from Gooddine's patrol SUV, two from high-touch front areas and seven from back-seat stains using UV lighting. On cross-examination, Brown confirmed she did not swab door handles or the driver's seat.

Former GBI DNA analyst Betzaida Maldonado testified that swabs from the victim's sexual assault evidence kit yielded an "inconclusive" male DNA result because detected values fell below the lab's required nanogram threshold.

Defense attorney Joel McDermott aggressively challenged Maldonado, arguing an "inconclusive" result is essentially an "I can't tell you." Maldonado rejected that claim, testifying that scientifically the test did not fail because the positive and negative laboratory controls functioned properly.

Victim's medical exam

Dr. Michael Ofori, the emergency room physician who examined the victim, testified that he performed a full head-to-toe physical exam and collected a standard sexual assault kit, taking internal and external swabs.

Concluding his testimony, Dr. Ofori explained that the presence of physical evidence depends entirely on the nature of the assault. He noted that sexual assault often leaves no visible physical signs, as findings vary depending on the individual patient's body and the specific circumstances of the incident.

Friend of teen testifies about incident

According to an incident report, Gooddine stopped a teenager and three friends for allegedly being out past curfew on Aug. 20, 2018. On Friday, one of those friends took the stand to describe what happened.

She testified that she, the victim, and their group went to a pool party before stopping at a Waffle House on Washington Road. Afterwards, they pulled into a small park to use the restroom. The friend testified that Gooddine's patrol SUV pulled up behind their vehicle at high speed with no emergency lights or headlights turned on.

She testified Gooddine ordered the group out of the car, searched them, poured out their alcohol and threatened to take them to jail.

She noted the group complied out of fear, explaining that the victim agreed to go with Gooddine because "she didn't want to say no to a police officer."

She testified she specifically asked to ride along when Gooddine announced he was taking the minor home, but Gooddine refused, claiming he knew the victim's sister, before driving off with the teenager alone.

Investigators alleged Gooddine drove the teenager around for several hours before taking her to an apartment complex on Stanton Road, where the alleged assault occurred in his police SUV. Under cross-examination, she admitted she gave Gooddine a false age that night because she was terrified of getting into legal trouble.

On Monday, former East Point Communications Director, Russell Walters, was called to the stand by the prosecution to review and authenticate official East Point Police Department dispatch audio recordings. Dispatch records showed Gooddine responded to an "information for officer" call at a Chevron station on Washington Road at 12:32 a.m. Former Watch Commander Bruce Halliburton testified that a typical information call takes five to 15 minutes, but Gooddine logged 50 minutes on scene before clearing at 1:22 a.m.

When asked if an officer could influence a canceled call, Halliburton said he knew about a technique he described as "slow rolling," taking an extended time responding so that other units beat him to the scene and cancel his response.

Defense attorney Joel McDermott used Walters' CAD records under cross-examination to argue a direct timeline conflict, establishing that if official police records place Gooddine at the Washington Road Chevron until 1:22 a.m., he physically could not have encountered the minor at Sykes Park at 1:06 a.m. as suggested.

"He is just like the rest of us, he can't be in two places at one time. He is not Dr. Strange. He can't teleport," McDermott said to make his point to the jury.

Gooddine's hospital confrontation

Hospital personnel recalled Gooddine's arrival at Atlanta Medical Center South shortly after the incident was reported.

Alex Goodman, an ER charge nurse, testified on Thursday she requested an emergency lockdown after learning a patient reported being sexually assaulted by an officer.

Goodman testified Gooddine spoke in an "agitated," "hostile," and "intimidating" tone when asked to leave. He refused to give his name, but Goodman read his badge. When Goodman explained she had a sensitive patient situation she could not discuss, Gooddine said. "Everything here is my business," and threatened the staff's relationship with police.

"Is this how you want your relationship with the police to be? Do you want that to change?" Goodman said Gooddine threatened in her testimony. She said that she felt "terrified."

The defense emphasized that hospital staff waited until 5:07 a.m., approximately 30 minutes after Gooddine exited the building, to place the 911 call requesting a rape kit. Goodman testified this delay was standard procedure to first assess and attend to the minor's immediate medical needs.

Sexual assault allegations

The backstory:

Gooddine was originally indicted on 17 counts in 2018, including child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, violation of oath, and sexual assault by a law enforcement officer.

The charges followed a series of allegations involving incidents authorities said occurred while Gooddine worked for the East Point Police Department in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Gooddine was fired in August 2018 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while on duty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation at the request of East Point police. Days after Gooddine was fired, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office issued arrest warrants involving allegations connected to three women.

One of those women, Rosa Woodard, previously told FOX 5 that Gooddine sexually assaulted her after arresting her for driving with a suspended license in 2016. East Point police said at the time that its Internal Affairs Division investigated Woodard's complaint and determined it was unfounded.

During his first trial in 2022, a Fulton County jury acquitted Gooddine on seven counts but deadlocked on 10 remaining charges after 10 hours of deliberation. The current retrial focuses on those 10 unresolved counts, led by an aggravated sexual battery charge that carries a potential life sentence.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the prosecution will officially rest its case.

A specific timetable for closing arguments and jury deliberations has not been established, though proceedings are expected to continue through the week.

It is unknown whether the defense plans to call its own witnesses or if Gooddine will take the stand in his own defense.