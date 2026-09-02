Bodycam video captures mother’s arrest after golf club attack

The Brief A 14-year-old girl is home recovering after being struck in the head with a golf club in Newnan. Police arrested a 36-year-old mother along with her two teenage daughters following the physical altercation. Investigators charged all three family members with aggravated assault after body camera footage captured the incident.



A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being beaten in the head with a golf club in Newnan, leading to the arrest of a mother and her two teenage daughters, according to police.

Newnan police investigation

What we know:

A 14-year-old girl who was flown to a hospital by air ambulance after being struck in the head with a golf club has been released and is now home recovering, according to Newnan Police.

Police say 36-year-old Curtisia Heath saw an argument between her daughter and the victim. Heath then reached into her apartment, retrieved a golf club, and gave it to her 16-year-old daughter, who beat the victim in the head with it, police said.

Lt. Josh Jordan of the Newnan Police Department noted how accessible the weapon was, stating that video shows the mother reach right into the apartment to pick up the club.

Police arrested Heath and charged her with aggravated assault for providing the weapon.

After the 16-year-old dropped the golf club, her 15-year-old sister picked it up and allegedly hit another child with it, according to investigators. Both the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested and face aggravated assault charges in juvenile detention.

Georgia assault case

What we don't know:

Police have not released what triggered the initial argument between the teenagers.

Officials have not stated if the second child allegedly hit with the golf club required medical treatment.

Body camera video

The backstory:

Body camera footage recorded the moment officers arrested Heath at the scene outside her apartment.

The entire encounter was captured on video, showing both the attack and the subsequent police response.