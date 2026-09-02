How Georgia governor candidates plan to tackle taxes and online safety

The Brief Candidates for Georgia governor presented competing proposals during separate press conferences on Wednesday. Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled a local tax relief plan at a Lawrenceville grocery store. Rick Jackson outlined strategies targeting human trafficking and online safety outside the Capitol.



Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson held competing press conferences on Wednesday to outline their priorities for Georgia's economy and public safety ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Georgia governor candidate proposals

What we know:

Democratic candidate and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms outlined her economic vision inside a crowded Lawrenceville grocery store on Wednesday. Bottoms proposed a family essentials tax relief initiative that would grant local municipalities the authority to reduce or completely eliminate their grocery sales tax.

"What we are proposing is very simple," Bottoms said during the announcement. "It makes common sense. It allows local governments the opportunity to suspend or even eliminate their grocery sales tax."

Bottoms pointed to existing state policy tools as precedent for her plan, comparing the concept to temporary gas tax suspensions and sales tax holidays. She noted that the proposal offers those same solutions directly to local cities and governments.

Across town in Atlanta, Republican candidate Rick Jackson held a separate news conference across from the Georgia State Capitol to focus on combating human trafficking. Jackson shared that the issue touches him personally based on his background and extensive work with foster care.

"I know how predators target children who are lonely, missing, are desperate for shelter, affection belonging," Jackson said.

Jackson emphasized expanding digital defenses to protect teenagers online. "We will invest in cyber technology, data analytics and appropriate artificial intelligence tools to investigate and identify recruitment patterns, trace financial activities and locate children faster," Jackson said, adding that social media and gaming platforms must serve as partners to stop predators.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet provided detailed cost estimates or fiscal impact analyses regarding how local municipal budgets would handle the potential loss of grocery tax revenue. Additionally, legislative leaders have not indicated whether state lawmakers will formally draft Jackson’s proposed artificial intelligence funding into upcoming budget requests.

Statewide election timeline details

The backstory:

When asked to address critics who question whether Georgia voters are ready to elect a Black woman as governor, Bottoms pushed back on the premise.

"I say it’s unfair that any person who may break history to um, to be given one or two bites at the apple," Bottoms said. "For the past couple hundred years, in this state, we had elections usually a white guy on the winning side and a white guy on the losing side. I’ve never heard anyone say the white guy lost, so they should never run again. Simply because it hasn’t been done yet, doesn’t mean it won’t be done."

What's next:

Voters across the state will head to the polls soon. Early voting in Georgia begins Oct. 13.