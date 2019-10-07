Jury deliberating in murder trial of former DeKalb County police officer

article

A verdict is expected soon in the trial of a former DeKalb County police officer charged with murder.

Jurors will decide whether or not Robert Olsen was justified in using deadly force when he shot and killed Afghan war veteran Anthony Hill.

Hill was unarmed and naked when Olsen shot and killed him in March of 2015.

The former officer said he opened fire because he felt threatened.

Investigators said Hill suffered from PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Olsen never took the stand during the trial but claimed he acted in self-defense.