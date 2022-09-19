Police: Gunman on the run after shooting into LaGrange home

article

LaGrange police are searching for a gunman on the run after shooting into a home late Sunday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 at around 11:15, officers with the LaGrange Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Juniper Street after reports of shots firing.

According to investigators, an unknown person or group of persons fired into the home that night.

At the time of the shooting, two adults and a 4-year-old child were inside the home. No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.