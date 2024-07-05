July 4th fireworks responsible for 2 house fire in Cherokee County, officials say

Cherokee County firefighters battled two house fires just hours apart. Investigators say both started after the residents had been shooting off fireworks.

As the nation celebrated the Fourth of July, there were large fireworks displays. Many people also bought their own sparklers, rockets and mortars and set them off in their driveways and streets. Residents say there were plenty in the Puckett Creek subdivision in Canton.

"The whole neighborhood was doing fireworks," said Jessica Dupree, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the family who lived at a home on Creek View Place was setting off fireworks, but just before midnight something went terribly wrong.

"We just noticed that the house was up in flames," said Dupree.

"A bunch of smoke coming out of the house," said Chason Ellis, a neighbor.

Cherokee County firefighters raced to the scene. Everyone got out safely, but both of the family's cars were destroyed.

"They had to drag the cars out, he had a Tesla and everyone was afraid the car's battery was going to blow up," said Ellis.

About 4 hours later, another house caught fire. This one was on Kellogg Creek in Acworth.

Some damage is apparent on the outside. Fire officials say there is smoke damage throughout the inside of the home.

Investigators say initial findings indicate both fires may have been caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

Neighbors near the fire in Canton are joining together to help the couple and their 5 kids who lived in the home.

"We brought them clothes, they lost all their clothes, the kids lost all their toys and everything," said Ellis.

Throughout the afternoon, people could be seen dropping off items for the family.

"They have nothing, they lost everything. They have 5 children, and we're just trying to help them out in any way we can," said Ellis.

Leading up to the Fourth of July, Cherokee County Fire officials issued a warning to everyone to use extreme caution when setting of fireworks because of the dry conditions we've had over the past several weeks. They are sending out a reminder that they believe they believe there are many people who still have fireworks left over that they plan on setting off over the weekend. Also, if you do set off fireworks, douse all used and malfunctioning fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them.

