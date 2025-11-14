Judge drops 3 charges in Trump's election interference case

article

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday dismissed three charges in Georgia's election interference case against President Donald Trump and others.

McAfee ordered to drop counts 14, 15, and 27, all of which have to do with filing false documents. Trump had been charged with counts 15 and 27, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and filing false documents.

In Friday's ruling, he said that the defendants' remaining motions challenging the indictment over the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution were denied, meaning only the three were quashed at this time.

The backstory:

In September 2024, McAfee signaled that he wanted to remove the charges, arguing that they lie beyond the state's jurisdiction. However, the charges were not able to be officially dropped until the case was returned to him, which could not happen until Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' disqualification was finalized by the Georgia courts.

A grand jury in Atlanta indicted Trump and 18 others in August 2023, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn Trump's narrow 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. Four of them have since pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty.

Six counts in the indictment, including three against Mr. Trump, had been dismissed in March 2024.