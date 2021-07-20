Expand / Collapse search
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering his brother

By
Published 
Fairburn
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police arrest man accused of killing his brother

Fairburn police said they have closed their one and only murder case from 2020. The arrested happened on Monday and only FOX 5 News was there.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday to a man accused of murdering his brother last fall.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling as Fairburn Police arrested Nathaniel Delay, 30, on Monday evening.  Officers responded to a call about a fight and found Delay involved in the altercation. He had been wanted since September.

"We've been looking for him for quite a while," Fairburn Police Lt. Lauren Harkins told FOX 5.

Nathaniel Delay made his first appearance in court on multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During his first court appearance, Delay nodded his head to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Based on the charges currently facing you.  I am not going to set a bond today," said Judge Holly Hughes.

