Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering his brother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday to a man accused of murdering his brother last fall.
FOX 5 cameras were rolling as Fairburn Police arrested Nathaniel Delay, 30, on Monday evening. Officers responded to a call about a fight and found Delay involved in the altercation. He had been wanted since September.
"We've been looking for him for quite a while," Fairburn Police Lt. Lauren Harkins told FOX 5.
Nathaniel Delay made his first appearance in court on multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During his first court appearance, Delay nodded his head to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"Based on the charges currently facing you. I am not going to set a bond today," said Judge Holly Hughes.
