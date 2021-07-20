Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering his brother

A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday to a man accused of murdering his brother last fall.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling as Fairburn Police arrested Nathaniel Delay, 30, on Monday evening. Officers responded to a call about a fight and found Delay involved in the altercation. He had been wanted since September.

"We've been looking for him for quite a while," Fairburn Police Lt. Lauren Harkins told FOX 5.

Nathaniel Delay made his first appearance in court on multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During his first court appearance, Delay nodded his head to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Based on the charges currently facing you. I am not going to set a bond today," said Judge Holly Hughes.

