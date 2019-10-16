Judge denies bond for man accused of breaking into, vandalizing State Capitol

The man accused of breaking into the Georgia State Capitol and wreaking havoc will remain behind bars.

A judge denied bond for Jordan Lemhouse because of his lengthy criminal history. His rap sheet includes 17 arrests ranging from drug, assault, and theft charges.

The 27-year-old is originally from Oregon and had been in Atlanta for less than a month when an officer said Lemhouse went on his destructive rampage at the Capitol.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, on Sept. 30 at around 11:30 p.m., Jordan Lemhouse went up to a Capitol Security car and broke the side mirrors. When an officer on patrol noticed Lemhouse, officials said Lemhouse fled and broke the glass out of the Capitol's second-floor entrance on Capitol Square.

Once inside the building, investigators said Lemhouse used a flagpole to break around 15 light fixtures and damage two paintings, including a portrait of former Gov. Samuel Marvin Griffin.

The noise of the vandalism alerted an officer who was on the first floor. When the officer went to investigate, officials said Lemhouse hit him with the flagpole and ran off.

The suspect was able to reach the office of the Secretary of the Senate, located on the third floor, and began flipping over filing cabinets and smashing a window, the Georgia State Patrol said.

Even an attempt to use a Tazer on Lemhouse had no effect, and officials said he was able to escape from officers and make his way back to the second floor and caused more damage to the rotunda.

The damage done, investigators said he fled the building after knocking out the glass on another door. Once outside, two officers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him under arrest.

Lemhouse was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where officials said he was discovered to have cocaine in his system.

Lemhouse remains at the Fulton County Jail.

There is no word on what, if any, security upgrades may be made to the building following the break-in.