Judge denies bond for Lithonia officer charged in rape case

A judge has denied bond for a Lithonia police officer charged with rape.

David Wilborn made his first court appearance on Saturday.

As he stepped up to face the judge, Wilborn's attorney requested that none of the charges be read aloud.

DeKalb County police arrested Wilborn early Friday morning and charged him with rape, violation of oath by a public officer, and aggravated assault.

MORE: Lithonia police officer arrested, charged with rape

Officers allege that Wilborn assaulted a 27-year-old woman while on duty at Lithonia City Park. According to the police report, Wilborn and the victim did not know each other and a gun was involved.

Lithonia Police Chief Annette Williams told FOX 5 that his body cam was turned off.

Advertisement

Wilborn had been with the department since 2017.