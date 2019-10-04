Judge denies bond for 1 of 2 men arrested in DeKalb County shootout

A DeKalb County judge has denied bond for one of the men arrested in the shooting of a four-year-old.

Aaron Ramey, 25, and Tyronn "Little Ty" Walker, 24, got into a shootout with each other outside the Eastwyck Village Apartments just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to DeKalb County police, when one of the bullets strayed and struck a 4-year-old girl while she was inside her bedroom. When officers arrived, they found the young girl shot in the foot. She was rushed to the hospital, where she's in stable condition.

Ramey, who is charged with aggravated assault, made his first appearance Friday. The judge denied bond.

Walker is also charged with aggravated assault, but has not made a first appearance.

Dekalb County Police said shootout stemmed from an argument, but did not release a specific motive Friday.

Neighbors said there were other children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

