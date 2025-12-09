Judge allows open-meetings case against Barrow County to proceed

The Brief Judge advances complaint over July commissioners’ meeting Case centers on decision to halt school resource officer funding County seeks dismissal



A judge has ruled that there is enough evidence to pursue an open-meetings complaint tied to a Barrow County Board of Commissioners meeting this summer.

What we know:

The dispute involves a July vote ending funding for school resource officers beginning next school year.

A resident who attended the meeting alleges that commissioners violated Georgia’s Open Meetings Act by failing to publicly disclose the item ahead of the vote. The complaint also cites possible violations of ethical standards in government service.

What's next:

Barrow County officials are attempting to have the case dismissed as the legal review moves forward.