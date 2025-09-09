Judge says he will toss 'Stop Cop City' RICO charges

article

The Brief Judge Kevin Farmer said he does not believe Republican Attorney General Chris Carr had the authority to bring the indictments in the case. Farmer said he would file a formal order soon but had not decided whether to quash the entire indictment or allow the domestic terrorism charge to remain. The "Stop Cop City" movement, as protesters called it, began in 2020.



What we know:

Judge Kevin Farmer said he does not believe Republican Attorney General Chris Carr had the authority to secure the 2023 indictments under Georgia’s RICO law. Farmer ruled that Carr needed permission from Gov. Brian Kemp to pursue the case instead of leaving it to the local district attorney. Prosecutors conceded they never obtained such an order.

"It would have been real easy to just ask the governor, ‘Let me do this, give me a letter,’" Farmer said. "The steps just weren’t followed."

Five of the 61 defendants were also indicted on charges of domestic terrorism and first-degree arson. Farmer said Carr lacked authority to pursue the arson charge but said the domestic terrorism charge could stand.

What's next:

Farmer said he would file a formal order soon but had not decided whether to quash the entire indictment or allow the domestic terrorism charge to remain. He added that he expects prosecutors to appeal regardless.

The other side:

Prosecutors told the AP the decision was incorrect.

The Attorney General's office sent FOX 5 a written statement on the judge's comments. "The Attorney General will continue the fight against domestic terrorists and violent criminals who want to destroy life and property. We strongly disagree with this decision and will appeal immediately," the statement read.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Fulton County DA's office and Gov. Brian Kemp's office for comment.

The backstory:

The "Stop Cop City" movement, as protesters called it, began in 2020 with environmental activists and anti-police demonstrators opposing the facility, which was built in a wooded area that was razed in DeKalb County.

The training center, a priority of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, opened earlier this year despite years of protests and millions in cost overruns. Some of those costs were tied to damage caused by protesters and the need for 24/7 police security around the site.

Over the past two years, the case had stalled in procedural disputes, with none of the defendants going to trial. Experts believe it was the largest criminal racketeering case ever filed against protesters in U.S. history.