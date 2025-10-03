Journalist Mario Guevara deported to El Salvador, CPJ says

article

The Brief Journalist Mario Guevara deported Friday to El Salvador after more than 100 days in detention. CPJ calls it the first documented U.S. deportation tied to reporting retaliation. Advocates say the move signals a serious erosion of press freedom in the U.S.



Journalist Mario Guevara was deported Friday from the United States to his native El Salvador, a move that press freedom advocates are calling a troubling escalation against reporters.

What we know:

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) confirmed Guevara’s removal, saying it marks the first time the organization has documented a U.S. deportation tied to alleged retaliation for reporting. Guevara, an Emmy Award–winning journalist who has worked for several Atlanta outlets and later launched his own news service, had been detained by immigration authorities for more than 100 days following his arrest during a protest last June.

What they're saying:

"Mario Guevara’s deportation is a troubling sign of the deteriorating freedom of the press under the Trump administration," said Katherine Jacobsen, CPJ’s U.S., Canada, and Caribbean program coordinator. "Make no mistake, this is not a simple immigration case as authorities would have the public believe. Guevara was first detained in retaliation for his reporting … it is shameful that the U.S. government is deporting Guevara."

The backstory:

Journalist Mario Guevara has been entangled in legal and immigration battles since his arrest during a protest earlier this year in metro Atlanta.

Guevara, a well-known Spanish-language reporter, was taken into custody on June 14 while livestreaming a demonstration in DeKalb County. Police charged him with misdemeanors including obstruction, unlawful assembly and walking on a roadway.

Days later, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed him in removal proceedings. Although an immigration judge granted bond in July, ICE appealed the decision, keeping him detained.

DeKalb County prosecutors dropped the initial protest-related charges and Gwinnett County later filed and dropped traffic-related misdemeanor charges against him.

Since then, Guevara's lawyers and various organizations have been fighting to keep the husband and father from being deported.