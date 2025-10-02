Court denies journalist Mario Guevara’s bid to block deportation

article

The Brief Court denies Guevara’s motion to halt deportation to El Salvador. Judges cited missing immigration paperwork despite free speech concerns. Guevara has been detained by ICE since June after protest arrest.



A federal court has denied journalist Mario Guevara’s emergency request to stop his deportation to El Salvador.

What they're saying:

The 11th Circuit Court acknowledged Guevara’s First Amendment rights but ultimately rejected his request for a stay, citing that he did not file the proper immigration paperwork.

The backstory:

Journalist Mario Guevara has been entangled in legal and immigration battles since his arrest during a protest earlier this year in metro Atlanta.

Guevara, a well-known Spanish-language reporter, was taken into custody on June 14 while livestreaming a demonstration in DeKalb County. Police charged him with misdemeanors including obstruction, unlawful assembly and walking on a roadway.

Days later, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed him in removal proceedings. Although an immigration judge granted bond in July, ICE appealed the decision, keeping him detained.

DeKalb County prosecutors dropped the initial protest-related charges and Gwinnett County later filed and dropped traffic-related misdemeanor charges against him.

Since then, Guevara's lawyers and various organizations have been fighting to keep the husband and father from being deported.

Guevara worked for several Atlanta-based news organizations before starting his own news service. He has been recognized for his reporting with an Emmy Award and various other honors.

Guevara and his representatives claim he is being punished because of his reporting related to how illegal immigrants are being treated in this country.

