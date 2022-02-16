Firefighters rush to put out flames in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters extinguished flames on Wednesday in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The fire at a one-story building was near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Atlanta Fire Rescue said no one was injured.

Fire officials said someone called to report smoke coming from the home. Firefighters arrived and saw heavy flames coming from a tree near the home.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw investigators were crowed near one side of the house.

The home that occupied investigators had noticeable damage to the roof.

Several fire engines were in the street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

