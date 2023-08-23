Investigators searching for family of man found dead in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police are asking for help in their search for the family of a man found dead in the county last week.

At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, Clayton County officers responded to the 6500 block of Tara Boulevard after reports of a death.

At the scene, investigators found the body of 39-year-old Jose Daniel Herrera Mendez.

Officials have not shared details about the cause of Mendez's death.

Detectives say they've been trying to find one of Mendez's family members, but they haven't been able to talk to anyone. They believe that Mendez is from Houston and may have family ties in Texas.

If you have any information that could help them find anyone related to Mendez, call the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office at 770-347-0222.