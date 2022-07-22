Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated 'Nope' hits theaters

"I always look for something that doesn’t exist. For a film that I wish I could see for the first time."

And for Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, that film is "Nope."

Peele’s highly-anticipated sci-fi horror thriller hits theaters today, and stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Emmy winner Keke Palmer as siblings who begin to notice some very strange things happening around their horse farm. Cast and crew are being extremely secretive about the film’s plot — but during a recent virtual press conference, they were more than happy to talk about how much fun they had working together.

"I think we have a natural chemistry together," says Palmer of co-star Kaluuya. "For whatever reason, I think we vibe out. You know, I love picking on Daniel; he’s the funnest person to try and get out of being calm because he is so relaxed!"

"It’s the classic straight man, funny woman," adds Kaluuya. "It’s like, [Palmer’s character] Emerald is there running around doing this and that, and he is not. And the more than he is not, and the more than she is, the funnier it is. And I just love that Jordan wrote it that way. And then what we both did on-set is just stretch it even further."

Nope follow’s Peele’s previous horror hits "Get Out" and "Us," and the filmmaker says for him, the genre is about something much deeper than just creating some good jump-scares.

"I think that film is one of the ways that we address our fears. And I think that the thing that’s trickiest about fear is that it’s such an unpleasant emotion that we fight it as human beings," Peele says. "And there’s something about getting together with a bunch of people and facing those fears in a safe way, in a way where you feel at home and feel good at the same time, your body needs to release that fear."

"Nope" is in theaters nationwide today.