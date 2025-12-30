Argument at southeast Atlanta business ends in deadly gunfire

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Atlanta police investigate the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man at 2495 Jonesboro Road SE on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 26-year-old man died at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot in the torso Tuesday night. Investigators believe the shooting escalated from a dispute that began inside a store on Jonesboro Road SE. Police are using upgraded store surveillance and community footage to identify suspects in the fatal shooting.



A 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night that investigators believe began as a dispute inside a southeast Atlanta business.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of Jonesboro Road SE. According to Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler, officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

What they're saying:

Lt. Butler said preliminary evidence suggests the violence was the result of a verbal altercation.

"Looks like there's some kind of dispute that originated from inside the store at this location and spilled out into the complex across the street," Butler said.

Butler described the incident as "unnecessary gunfire that appears to escalate from a dispute leading to some gunfire which just could have been avoided by cooler heads."

What's next:

Investigators are currently working with the community and local businesses to gather evidence and surveillance footage. Butler noted that the store has recently upgraded its video camera system, which he described as integral to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are also looking for footage from a trailer park located behind the scene of the shooting.

What we don't know:

The exact number of gunshot wounds will be determined during an autopsy. No information regarding a suspect has been released at this time.