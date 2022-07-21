3 young teens accused of setting fire in gazebo in Cobb County

Three young teens are in trouble after firefighters say they set fire to a lakeside gazebo in Cobb County earlier this month.

Firefighters were called out around 5:38 p.m. on July 7 to the 3300 block of Johnson Ferry Road in Chimney Lake subdivision near Marietta. Crews found the gazebo next to the lake was on fire. They quickly put it out and then began to investigate the cause.

Thursday, the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit was confident enough to file delinquency complaints against three 14-year-old boys who were at the scene on charges of third-degree arson.

The names of the boys were not released due to their age. The case is being handled by the juvenile court system.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 770-499-3869.