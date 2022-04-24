Johns Creek police search for missing 80-year-old man

article

The Johns Creek Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing 80-year-old man.

Moon Boo Kim, 80, was last seen around 10:00 a.m. on April 24. He may be in the area of Abbotts Bridge Rd. near Northview High School, authorities said.

He is believed to be traveling East towards the river.

Prior to his disappearance, Kim was seen wearing a light blue sweat shirt, dark blue sweatpants and grew sneakers.

Anyone who sees Kim or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Johns Creek Police Department or dial 911.