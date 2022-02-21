Johns Creek man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A Johns Creek man is in custody after police charged him with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit say an investigation began into 43-year-old Johns Creek resident Joshua Newsome after reports of individuals sharing child sexual abuse material online.

On Friday, Feb. 18, GBI agents and Johns Creek police officers searched Newsome's home in connection with the investigation.

In the search, investigators say they seized electronic devices used by Newsome to keep and distribute the illegal material.

Newsome was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child pornography) and one count of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography).

Newsome was taken to Fulton County Jail. It is unknown if he was given a bond.

If you have any information about the investigation or any other cases of child exploitation please call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

