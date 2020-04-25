Johns Creek High School lights up stadium as senior tribute

A metro Atlanta high school is making sure the pandemic does not take all of the big moments away from students this year.

Johns Creek High School honored senior athletes by lighting up their stadium Friday night.

"Tonight actually would have been our senior night," said Logan Faust, head coach of the high school's varsity lacross team.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The girl's lacross team were fresh off a winning season when it was cut short and they were forced off the field by the pandemic.

But Friday, on what would have been a big night, their legacy shined on.

"It's kinda a special way that we as coaches can give back to seniors," Faust said.

Advertisement

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Organizers say the lighting of the stadium was to send a message to students that, while the path may seem dark now, they will all get through this together.

And for these seniors, the future is going to be bright.