Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund helps families of fallen service members

The Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund was started back in 2010 in honor of Steve Cannon's West Point classmate who lost his life after a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan. He left behind a wife and five children.

To help out the family, Cannon and more of his classmates put together the scholarship.

Since 2014, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund has awarded $12,000,000 in scholarships and education programs to over 1,500 military students.

One of the latest recipients is Brandon Pettaway. Right now he's a fan experience graduate assistant with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brandon says the Johnny Mac Fund has also helped him gain new friends aside from education, and that it's also helped him to strengthen his efforts on service.

For his 26th birthday, he celebrated by buying 26 meals from McDonald's and gave them away to 26 homeless people throughout Atlanta.

The mission of the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund is to honor military service and sacrifice by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation’s fallen and disabled.

If you'd like to donate to the Johnny Mac Soldiers fund click here.